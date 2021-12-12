Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPS)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 16.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE JPS opened at $9.46 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

