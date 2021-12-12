Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:NBB opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 679,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,552 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

