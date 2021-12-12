Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Raised to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$114.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a C$125.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvei stock opened at C$75.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$123.75. Nuvei has a twelve month low of C$54.47 and a twelve month high of C$180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$10.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.75.

