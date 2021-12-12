O3Swap Trading 8% Higher This Week (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00058491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,020.05 or 0.08101587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00079303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,683.83 or 1.00127518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00056662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002698 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars.

