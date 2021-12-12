Oasis Network (ROSE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $178.56 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $178.56 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

