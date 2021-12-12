Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Boosted by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after buying an additional 259,402 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 28.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 173,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 211,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 675,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

