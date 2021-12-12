Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Okta reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,776 shares of company stock valued at $20,538,809 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,392. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.10 and a 200 day moving average of $242.76. Okta has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

