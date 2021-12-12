Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $54.75

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 54.75 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 55.10 ($0.73), with a volume of 1571119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.77).

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Old Mutual from GBX 87 ($1.15) to GBX 79 ($1.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

