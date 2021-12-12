OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 54 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

VTI opened at $239.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.61 and a 200-day moving average of $229.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.60 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

