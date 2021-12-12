OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 2,264 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.31.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.