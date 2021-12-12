OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,137 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.88.

NYSE CB opened at $191.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.57. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.