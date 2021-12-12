Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 9,743 shares.The stock last traded at $117.20 and had previously closed at $116.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.75.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter.

In other Omega Flex news, President Mark F. Albino sold 6,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $866,150.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $161,777.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,417 over the last three months. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 12.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 322.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

