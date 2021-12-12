Omni Price Hits $3.19 on Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $47.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $3.19 or 0.00006532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.01 or 0.00315361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,298 coins and its circulating supply is 562,982 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.