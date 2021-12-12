Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Twilio were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,315 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $264.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.56. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.00 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

