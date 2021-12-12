Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,909,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,659 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,240,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 664,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,219,000 after buying an additional 229,635 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,946,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 545.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 372,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 315,205 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $62.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $62.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13.

