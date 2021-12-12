Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,909,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,659 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,240,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 664,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,219,000 after buying an additional 229,635 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,946,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 545.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 372,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 315,205 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $62.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $62.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.