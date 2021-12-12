Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $87.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.72. Oracle has a 52-week low of $59.42 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $271,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.