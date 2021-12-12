Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 518,266 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,976 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTXS stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $145.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average is $103.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

