Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,087 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $22,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $250.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.89 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

