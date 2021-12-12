Origin Sport Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $248,563.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00083824 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00012879 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

