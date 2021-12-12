Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.61

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.26. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

ORLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -38.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLA. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 569.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter worth $39,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 32.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

