Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

OXM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.83.

OXM opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.74. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

