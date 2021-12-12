Oxygen Price Reaches $1.40 on Major Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $90.03 million and $547,555.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002814 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,364,736 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

