PAC Global (PAC) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010702 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00167074 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.31 or 0.00553845 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.