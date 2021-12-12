PAC Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $51.40 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $51.40 million and $552,869.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014202 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000130 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00020511 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,833,521,504 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.