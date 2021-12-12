Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.68 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.630-$1.660 EPS.

PANW traded up $4.32 on Friday, hitting $531.85. 1,216,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,562. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $512.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.64. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $306.05 and a twelve month high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $576.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

