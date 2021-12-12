Paparazzi Market Capitalization Achieves $13,244.31 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00040859 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

