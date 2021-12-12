Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 32,191 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

DHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

NYSE DHT opened at $5.48 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $935.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.00 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

