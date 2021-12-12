Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,903 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,359 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,197,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 172,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,123,000 after acquiring an additional 163,116 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,079,000 after acquiring an additional 145,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,670,000 after acquiring an additional 178,056 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORA opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

