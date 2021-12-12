Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

