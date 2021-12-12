Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,852 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 10.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $180.42 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.97 and its 200 day moving average is $161.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $23,999,736.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 388,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,891,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total value of $18,209,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,173,021 shares of company stock worth $214,220,703. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Loop Capital increased their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

