Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after buying an additional 1,928,858 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 92,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $89.02 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.96, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 562,851 shares of company stock worth $42,563,258. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.