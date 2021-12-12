Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 29 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 37,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $2,444,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $2,061,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,974. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $503.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.35. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.51 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 113.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

