Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $961,000 Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $100.60 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.84.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,286,662. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

