Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.56.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $318.93 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

