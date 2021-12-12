Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 90 ($1.19) price objective on the stock.

SUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.19) target price on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Wednesday.

LON SUR opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £150.74 million and a P/E ratio of 19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.06. Sureserve Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100.49 ($1.33).

In other Sureserve Group news, insider Nick Winks acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($24,532.56).

About Sureserve Group

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

