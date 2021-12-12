PGGM Investments Decreases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 60,270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.30.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI opened at $347.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

