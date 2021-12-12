PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.18 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $269,144.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00039853 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

