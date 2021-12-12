Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) PT Raised to GBX 120

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 105 ($1.39) to GBX 120 ($1.59) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.76% from the stock’s current price.

LON:PHTM opened at GBX 64.60 ($0.86) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.45. The company has a market capitalization of £244.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. Photo-Me International has a 52 week low of GBX 41.02 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.60 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Photo-Me International Company Profile

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

