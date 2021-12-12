Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0020

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $862,494.44 and approximately $6,809.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 58.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.36 or 0.00275917 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008798 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003552 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00013838 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,367,616 coins and its circulating supply is 433,107,180 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.