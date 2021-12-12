Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bright Health Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bright Health Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

BHG opened at $4.35 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at $91,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

