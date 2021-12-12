PolkaCover (CVR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $174,316.00

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolkaCover has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00058659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,125.02 or 0.08189112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00079835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,298.77 or 0.99854525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002696 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaCover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

