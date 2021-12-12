Prism Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,719,000 after buying an additional 1,679,727 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,212,000 after buying an additional 932,848 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,855,000 after buying an additional 717,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $66,407,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $115.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.80. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $120.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

