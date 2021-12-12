Prism Advisors Inc. Has $11.39 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 4.1% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 102.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

