Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.40.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMED. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.85.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

