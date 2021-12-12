PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Acquired by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PROG by 11.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 11.3% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in PROG during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 71.4% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRG shares. Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

NYSE PRG opened at $43.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

