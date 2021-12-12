Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $1,358,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Prologis by 20.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,757,000 after acquiring an additional 285,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Prologis by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 55.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 11.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,894,000 after purchasing an additional 255,152 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $159.08 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $161.11. The company has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.