Prometeus (PROM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $212.04 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 12th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $212.04 million and $6.72 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $12.89 or 0.00025729 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00040875 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

