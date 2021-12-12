Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Lifted to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RXDX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

