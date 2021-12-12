Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Lifted to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RXDX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $39.98.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
