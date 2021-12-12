Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Increased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $3,576,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $8,589,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 29.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $107.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $115.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

