Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Psychemedics has decreased its dividend payment by 70.0% over the last three years.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

Psychemedics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. 4,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,565. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. Psychemedics has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Separately, TheStreet raised Psychemedics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Psychemedics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Psychemedics worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.